This wall light is a practical, affordable stocking stuffer at just $18.97 for Cyber Week!

Looking for stocking stuffers that your giftee will actually use? While it may seem a little unconventional at first, this LED wall sconce light makes for an oddly practical and unique gift under the mantle or tree.

with our massive Cyber Week sale, it's also an affordable option at just $18.97 (reg. $23.99).

We know what you’re thinking. Why gift a light this holiday season? But this LED sconce isn’t an ordinary light fixture, lamp, or flashlight — it combines the greatest features of each while leaving inconveniences behind.

For one, the light runs on a USB-C charge for up to 18 hours of continuous use. Since it doesn’t need batteries or a constant power supply, it’s an excellent gifting option for anyone who loves camping or road trips. The sconce also functions well as an emergency light in the case of a car breakdown or a blackout at home.

It can even be mounted on smooth surfaces like tile, glass, windows, or walls with the 3M adhesive strip. When installed, it has a 360º rotating magnetic ball for easy adjustments and optimal lighting. This all makes the sconce a renter-friendly lighting solution for a reading nook, art displays, under cabinets, in a closet, or as a night light.

The LED sconce has three brightness levels and temps: warm white, white, and natural white for achieving soft, ambient lighting or maximum output to illuminate a larger space. We like to call it a gift that enlightens new possibilities (get that pun?).

