Best holiday gift for golfers! This $173 simulator arrives before Christmas

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



Dads, husbands, boyfriends, and brothers — they can be hard to shop for. But, if they love golfing, we have a unique and thoughtful gifting option: the TruGolf Mini Simulator! It’s not just a video game. It gives real-time feedback on the player’s swing so they can sharpen their game at home all winter long.

The TruGolf Mini Simulator is also affordable with this ClickOnDeals exclusive price, just $172.97 (reg. $399.99). And don’t worry, it’s guaranteed to arrive before Christmas when ordered through December 7.

Let’s unpack what’s in the box: an Impact trainer club, TruGolf Mini sensor, and swing path mat. These pieces work together to create an authentic experience, creating a clicking sensation as the club hits the virtual ball.

Your giftee will need a PC or iOS device to play with the E6 CONNECT software. Both of those device types can likely be screen mirrored to a TV for more immersive gameplay. The software includes over one hundred 3D-rendered courses, four driving ranges, 16 mini-games, and so much more!

Golf lovers will almost certainly love to play at home, especially on rainy or winter days when real golfing is out of the question, but it could also help them improve their technique. The TruGolf Mini sensor gathers data, like club angle and path, and shows the player so they can understand more about their swing and make corrections.

https://player.vimeo.com/video/624921466

The TruGolf Mini Simulator is even suitable for kids. One reviewer writes, “I got it for my son for Christmas. He loves it! Best purchase ever! He played it with his dad … for hours. [And] they say it’s not a video game…it’s like playing on a real course!”

Grab the TruGolf Mini Simulator here for just $172.97 (reg. $399.99) and get guaranteed delivery before Christmas when ordered through December 7. No coupon is needed for this exclusive low price!

Prices subject to change.